IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested on felony charges alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children, the group confirmed Friday.
Jennifer Woodley, 40, turned herself in to authorities in Des Moines on Thursday to face two charges of first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was booked at the Polk County Jail and released after posting $30,000 bond.
Two months after becoming the group’s president and CEO, Woodley secretly awarded herself a $10,000 bonus in October 2019 that had not been approved by its Board, according to criminal complaints unsealed Friday.
The bonus, which Woodley added to a list of legitimate bonuses earned by other employees, cost the organization $15,540 in all, police said.
Woodley also made 84 unauthorized purchases on an organization credit card that were for her personal use, totaling more than $23,000 over a 10-month span, the complaints state. Woodley allegedly did not reimburse the group for those expenses.
Each charge Woodley faces is a class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison.
