DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter net profit as demand for cars and trucks recovered from Coronavirus shutdowns and the company sold more high-margin trucks.
The automaker says it made $2.39 billion, or 60 cents per share, as factories edged back to normal after the pandemic forced them to be close earlier in the year.
Net income was more than five times what it was a year ago. The company says it now expects positive pretax income for the full year between break even and $500 million in the fourth quarter. The fourth-quarter results will be hit by high costs for rolling out the new F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach E electric SUV and the Bronco Sport small SUV.
Excluding one-time items, Ford made 65 cents per share, trouncing Wall Street estimates of 20 cents. The company also took in revenue of $37.5 billion, slightly below estimates of $35.73 billion from analysts polled by FactSet.
New Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said Ford expects fourth-quarter pretax income to run from break even to a $500 million loss. But it expects to have positive pretax income for the full year.
The company reported an outsized pretax profit margin of 9.7% for the quarter, with North America’s margin at 12.5%.
Lawler said Ford saw strong top-line pricing as it increased sales of high-profit pickup trucks, commercial vans and SUVs, but it also had cost cuts that flowed from the second quarter into
the third.
“Were seeing the benefits of leaning into our strengths, our high demand, profitable vehicles,” he said.
He said the company ran many of its van, truck and SUV plants on full overtime and on weekends through the quarter, trying to make up lost production from earlier in the year.
Lawler said the company lost $300 million before taxes in Europe for the quarter, but it would have made money if not for $400 million in costs due to supplier issues that caused battery packs to overheat in the Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid SUV.
Ford ended the quarter with nearly $30 billion in cash and $45 billion in liquidity, even though it repaid a $15 billion credit facility that it drew down in the first quarter, he said.
