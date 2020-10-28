Far from where they started, an Antelope Valley food truck and caterer is adding a new wrinkle to their business.
The Tipsy Moon Food Truck will make their trucks available to rent for catering and give others opportunities like co-owners Mario and Angelica Miranda were given.
“We just feel like there’s an opportunity for people to use our truck while it’s sitting there,” Mario Miranda said. “We’re trying to give people opportunities like we’re given, to showcase their skills.”
The Mirandas work full-time for the Antelope Valley Union High School District and try to find time on the weekends for their food truck and catering business.
Because the truck is not in use when they are working for the school district, they want to share the experience with those who may be interested in starting their own food truck, or give an unknown restaurant a platform to showcase their menu to the public.
“If a restaurant wants to play around and experiment with their menu, they can do that on our stuff and the most popular item, they can bring it back to the restaurant,” Mario Miranda said.
The Mirandas will offer support to those who wish to rent the food truck and show them how everything works.
“I’ll be there to mentor as needed,” Mario Miranda said. “I do want to show them how to, at least, bring the fans on and open the windows.”
He would drive the truck to the location and help the renters keep an eye on the refrigerator and water temps.
The Mirandas will keep the business local and want to keep the food truck in the Antelope Valley.
The Tipsy Mood Food Truck is currently building its website, but in the future, residents will be able to rent the truck through the website, as well as check a calendar and booking schedule.
To contact Mario and Angelica about renting their food truck, call 661-478-5283 or email tipsyfoodtruck@gmail.com
They can also be reached on Facebook (@thetipsymoonfoodtruck) and Instagram (@tipsymoon).
