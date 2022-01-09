PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For Steven Sapp, director of operations for Shades Bar & Grill, adding a service fee not only guarantees his waiters and waitresses will be appropriately compensated for their work, it also prevents the business from having to inflate prices to tackle rising labor costs.
The Walton County restaurant implemented a 20% service fee, on Dec. 27, theoretically requiring all customers to tip at least 20%, no matter the level of service they receive. Some industry advocates say some restaurants across the state have begun considering similar changes to their business model as food and labor costs rise.
However, the owner of at least one restaurant in Panama City Beach worries large mandatory fees could eliminate incentives for good service since a good tip is guaranteed.
“Everyone claims that they’re at least a 20% tipper and many people are, but the fact of the matter is that there are a lot of people out there who are not,” Sapp said. “In the industry that we’re in, (20%) has kind of been commonplace for a long time. If you get less than (that), you feel like you did something wrong or something didn’t go right.”
He also noted that the fee, designed to establish a commission-based business model, was sparked by rising food costs and Amendment 2, which Florida voters passed, in November, to increase the minimum wage by $1 every year until 2026.
Shades publicly announced the fee in a Facebook post, on Dec. 31. By the morning of Jan. 3, it had prompted almost 140 reactions, more than 160 comments and about 30 shares.
The post, which appeared to have been taken down as of Jan. 5, also stated that servers will collect 17% of the fee and the rest will be distributed to other members of the staff. Any additional “tips” will go directly to the server.
Comments on the post were nothing short of polarizing, with people in favor of the addition and quite a few others frustrated by the decision.
“There’s no doubt that we knew it wouldn’t be a 100% positive experience for every single person, just like we know that there are people who walk in and will only tip 5% of their bill,” Sapp said. “We didn’t think that it would get as much popularity as it’s getting, but we did expect negative feedback.”
Among those who commented was Alice Barrett of Panama City Beach, who said she “completely” supports the charge and was “very shocked” at some of the negative feedback.
“I am a 20% to 25% tipper,” Barrett wrote in an email. “(Servers) work hard for their money and at times are left with no tip, so I feel (they) will make more money due to this concept.
“… The owners and staff (of Shades) have always been so great,” she added. “I applaud their transparency and willingness to make the consumer aware before entering the doors.”
Tim Jacobi, owner of Angry Tuna Seafood Company at Pier Park, said that although the fee might look good at the surface, it could create “a dangerous game” in which servers become complacent and the customer experience is compromised.
Angry Tuna does not have a service fee, but it sometimes adds gratuity fees to the bill of parties larger than six people, Jacobi noted.
“What ends up happening is sooner than later, (servers) take advantage of it (and) most people only do what they have to do in order to get the money,” he said. “They don’t want to go above and beyond (anymore).”
Jacobi also said that while a tip of at least 20% might be standard in high-end areas, it is not for the entire restaurant industry.
“(About) 15% is the norm, 20% means you did a great job and anything more than that is because people are being generous,” he said. “It’s not normal (everywhere) to have 20% tips all the time.”
According to Geoff Luebkemann, senior vice president of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, “there are a number of high-profile restaurateurs” across Florida who are working to remodel the way their employees are paid.
They are doing so either by factoring a service charge into menu prices or by adding a separate charge like at Shades Bar & Grill.
“The traditional tipping model, while very much embedded in the fabric of our society and of the industry, does have some drawbacks,” Luebkemann said. “(Service fees) may enter into the thinking of any operator who is looking for a way to create more parody between back-of-the-house wages and front-of-the-house wages.”
(0) comments
