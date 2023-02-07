TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers met, Monday, to begin a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program, key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his expected White House run.
Republican leaders of the statehouse, in coordination with DeSantis, ordered the Legislature to convene in a special session to restructure the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known.
Lawmakers will also consider a proposal to create a state department focused on migrant transportation, after the governor flew a group of South American migrants from Texas to Massachusetts last year in protest of federal border policy.
The session continues a focus by DeSantis on social issues including sexual orientation, gender and immigration as the Republican governor wades into political divides on his path to a potential 2024 presidential run.
