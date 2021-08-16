BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm whose land-swap proposal in the McCall area was rejected by state land managers sent a letter Saturday to Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials seeking to reverse the decision.
Trident Investments contests the Idaho Department of Lands’ valuation of the lands involved, and it wants the state to select an independent, professional appraiser for transparency and fairness, with Trident paying the costs.
Trident in the letter states that it disagrees with the reasons the Lands Department’s “staff gave for the dereliction of their duty as well as the bizarre factual assertions” contained in the rejection letter the Lands Department sent Trident on Tuesday.
State officials said the state’s 33 square miles are worth $366 million, while the 33 square miles of private timberland in northern Idaho offered by Trident are worth $74 million. That’s a $292 million difference.
The dispute could have precedent-setting ramifications for state lands that must be managed to produce money, mainly for public schools, amid skyrocketing land values.
Overall, the Land Board manages 3,900 square miles. Offers can be made for buying, trading or leasing state land, triggering a possible review by Lands Department staff. The Land Board has some discretion, but is constitutionally mandated to maximize return on state land over the long run.
The Land Board’s financial advisor has suggested the board aim for a 3.5% annual return on its lands. If the McCall area lands proposed in the swap are worth $366 million, that’s $12.5 million annually that should be coming in.
That opens the potential for auctioning off lands in a piecemeal fashion. That’s something Trident contends could be avoided with its land swap that includes creating the state’s largest park and helping solve some of the area’s housing shortage problems.
The company argues that state land managers vastly overestimated the land’s value because they took the value of developed areas and applied it to the entire area, much of which is not developed.
