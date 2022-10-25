FILE - The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burns in the mountains near Pecos, N.M., on Thursday May 25, 2022. After scorching more than 530 square miles of the Rocky Mountain foothills, the government-sparked wildfire helped to shine a light on what officials in New Mexico are calling a crisis — where insurance coverage for everything from homes to workers compensation comes at premiums that often make it unobtainable for many in the poverty-stricken state. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)