FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2021, file photo, flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif. U.S. officials have approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires. The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, approved Perimeter Solutions' fire retardant that's intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)