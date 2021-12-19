ROCKY MOUNT, NC (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said.
More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer reported. No injuries were immediately reported.
QVC representatives reported that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one who hadn’t contacted family yet, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. Earlier, Saturday, Evans had said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.
QVC representatives didn’t immediately respond to a message left through its website.
Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility appears to be destroyed. Crews from nearly 45 fire departments were still fighting the blaze more than 12 hours after it began.
“They’re working very hard to try to protect the remainder of that building,” Evans said. “Significant loss, but we’re very hopeful that it’s not a total loss and that they’ll be able to rebuild here.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Evans.
QVC. Inc. is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc.
