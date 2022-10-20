FILE - Jeff German poses on the Strip in Las Vegas, on June 2, 2021. Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson granted a Las Vegas Journal-Review order, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, blocking immediate review by prosecutors and defense attorneys of slain reporter German's cellphone and electronic devices, that could include source names and unpublished work, at least until she crafts a way for the records to be screened by a neutral third-party. The Las Vegas Review-Journal demanded that authorities don't review German's reporting materials and electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death. T. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)