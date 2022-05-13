FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, gamers play latest video games from Electronic Arts at the Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. For three decades, the Zurich-based organizers of soccer have enjoyed a flourishing, mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports producing annual edition of the FIFA game, alongside related products, and raking in billions of dollars. It so lucrative that FIFA thinks, it can be making even more cash. Now they are becoming opponents. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)