The Transportation Department, on Friday, urged airlines to make it easier for families to sit together on planes at no extra charge.
The department said in a notice to airlines that the carriers “should do everything that they can to ensure the ability of a young child” 13 or younger to sit next to an older family member.
The agency said it will monitor airlines, starting in November, and might propose new regulations.
The trade group Airlines for America said carriers “have always worked to accommodate customers who are traveling together, especially those traveling with children, and will continue to do so.”
