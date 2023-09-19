WASHINGTON — Since Federal Reserve officials last met in July, the economy has moved in the direction they hoped to see: Inflation continues to ease, if more slowly than most Americans would like, while growth remains solid and the job market cools.
When they meet again this week, the policymakers are likely to decide they can afford to wait and see if the progress continues. As a result, they’re almost sure to leave their key interest rate unchanged when their meeting ends Wednesday.
The cooling of inflation suggests that the Fed is edging toward a peak in the series of rate hikes it unleashed in March of last year — the fastest such pace in four decades, one that has made borrowing much costlier for consumers and businesses.
The focus for Wall Street investors and analysts now is shifting toward what comes next. Some clues could come in the updated interest rate projections it releases each quarter and at a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell.
Another rate hike this year will likely remain on the table, and Fed officials may project fewer cuts in their key rate next year than they did in June. This would underscore the Fed’s determination to keep rates elevated well into next year as it strives to get inflation down to its 2% target.
Inflation pressures showed signs of persistence in two government reports last week, adding some uncertainty to the outlook. Claudia Sahm, a former Fed economist, said she thinks a “soft landing,” in which the Fed manages to curb inflation without causing a recession, remains possible. But she cautioned that inflation might stay higher for longer than the central bank expects. Or, she suggested, the cumulative effects of the Fed’s 11 rate hikes could ultimately tip the economy into recession.
“We are at a point where things could plausibly go in a lot of different directions,” Sahm said. “They’re going to react as it unfolds.”
Still, most economic data in the past two months has pointed in a positive direction. Inflation in June and July, excluding volatile food and energy prices, posted its two lowest monthly readings in nearly two years.
And signs have grown that the job market isn’t as robust as it had been, which helps keep a check on inflation: The pace of hiring has moderated. The number of unfilled openings fell sharply in June and July. And the number of Americans who have started seeking work has jumped. This has brought labor demand and supply into better balance and eased the pressure on employers to raise pay to attract and keep workers, which can lead them to raise prices to offset higher labor costs.
“That was a hell of a good week of data we got last week,” Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors who is close to Powell, said in an interview on CNBC this month. “It’s going to allow us to proceed carefully. There is nothing saying that we need to do anything imminent anytime soon.”
Powell’s own speech late last month at the Fed’s annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., stressed his belief that the Fed can act in a measured fashion.
“We will proceed carefully,” he said, “as we decide whether to tighten further or instead to hold the policy rate constant and await further data.”
