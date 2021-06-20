Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden hands a pen to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., after signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington. With him are Rep. Barbara Lee (far left), D-Calif.; Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill.; Opal Lee; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn. (obscured); Vice President Kamala Harris; House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio (obscured); Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.; and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.