FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, speaks during an interview in Richmond, Va. Last week’s jobs report points to a solid U.S. economy with little sign of a recession on the horizon and one that can withstand higher interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)