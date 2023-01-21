FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on Nov. 22, 2021. Brainard highlighted signs that inflation is cooling on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, and said last month's smaller interest rate hike will help the Fed adjust its policy as higher borrowing costs begin to restrict growth. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)