FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal Reserve officials in discussions earlier this month said the central bank “would not hesitate” to take appropriate actions to address inflation pressures that posed risks to the economy. In minutes released Wednesday, Nov. 24, of the Fed’s Nov. 2-3 meeting, Fed officials maintained that the spike in inflation seen this year was still likely to be transitory while acknowledging that the rise in prices had been greater than expected. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File)