WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration faced bipartisan fury from House lawmakers, Wednesday, over months of delays investigating problems at the nation’s largest baby formula plant that prompted an ongoing shortage.
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and a whistleblower complaint that didn’t reach FDA leadership because it was apparently lost in the mail.
Califf testified before a House subcommittee investigating the shortage, which has snowballed into a national political controversy and forced the US military to begin airlifting supplies from Europe.
The shortage largely stems from Abbott’s Michigan plant, which the FDA shut down, in February, due to contamination issues. Under fire from Congress, parents and the media, Califf gave the first detailed account, Wednesday, of why his agency took months to inspect and shutter the plant despite learning of potential problems, as early as September.
The FDA’s response was: “Too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way,” Califf told lawmakers.
The FDA and President Joe Biden face mounting political pressure to explain why they didn’t intervene sooner to head off the supply crisis.
“Why did it take an onslaught of national media attention for the Biden administration to act with a sense of urgency required to address an infant formula shortage?” asked Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Virginia, the committee’s ranking Republican.
Califf said the agency had been trying to monitor formula supplies, since 2020, when COVID-related disruptions first emerged, but regulators have limited visibility into company supply chains.
The House panel also heard from three formula manufacturers, including a top Abbott Nutrition executive who apologized to parents for the shortage.
“We let you down,” said Abbott vice president Christopher Calamari. “We are deeply sorry.”
Calamari repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether any employees were disciplined or fired over the problems at the plant, which included standing water, a leaky roof and damaged equipment.
FDA staff began honing in on Abbott’s plant, last fall, while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.
The FDA planned to begin inspecting the Sturgis, Mich., plant on Dec. 30, according to Califf’s testimony. But Abbott warned that about a dozen plant employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and requested a delay. As a result, the FDA didn’t begin its inspection, until Jan. 31.
After detecting positive samples of a rare-but-dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula, on Feb. 17.
“We knew that ceasing plant operations would create supply problems but we had no choice given the insanitary conditions,” said Califf, calling the problems “shocking” and “unacceptable.”
