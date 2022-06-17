WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers, Thursday, that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier to address problems at the plant that have triggered the national shortage.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faced a bipartisan grilling from House lawmakers over the baby formula issue that has angered American parents and become a major political liability for President Joe Biden.
The problems are largely tied to Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the US, which has been closed since February due to contamination problems. The FDA announced a preliminary agreement with Abbott, earlier this week, to restart production, pending safety upgrades and certifications.
“We had to wrestle this to ground with Abbott,” Califf told members of a House subcommittee “I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks.”
After production resumes, Abbott has said, it could take about two months until new formula begins arriving in stores. Califf said it will be “a few weeks” before supplies return to normal levels, especially in rural areas that aren’t near distribution hubs.
When lawmakers asked why it took the FDA months to investigate a whistleblower complaint about safety violations at Abbott’s plant, Califf said he couldn’t share details due to the agency’s ongoing investigation. Several lawmakers rejected that response.
“It’s not acceptable to say you just can’t comment on it,” said Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. “This is a problem I’ve seen over and over with the FDA: You guys aren’t good at communicating.”
Califf is the first administration official to testify before Congress on the shortage, which has left some parents hunting for formula and become a political talking point for Republicans. On Wednesday evening, Biden announced sweeping new steps to improve US supplies, including invoking the Defense Production Act and flying in imported formula from overseas.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., repeatedly asked Califf to explain what the FDA did after receiving a whistleblower complaint, in October, alleging numerous safety violations at Abbott’s plant, including employees falsifying records and failing to properly test formula before releasing it. The former Abbott employee wasn’t interviewed by the FDA, until late December, and the plant wasn’t closed until mid-February, she noted.
“It all begs the question, why did the FDA not spring into action?” DeLauro asked. “Who in the leadership had access to that report — who didn’t have access to the report — and why was there no reaction?”
Califf said he had reviewed the complaint but didn’t specify when or what immediate steps were taken.
“I am committed to getting back to you on specifics of what happened, I’m just not prepared to, today,” Califf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.