This photo provided by the family of Patricia Borges shows Patricia Borges. Borges was pulled alive from the rubble of the R.M. Palmer Co. factory, a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., after an explosion that killed seven co-workers. Borges says her arm caught fire as flames engulfed the ruined building — and then she fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate. (Family of Patricia Borges via AP)