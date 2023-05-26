Stephanie Hanrahan of Frisco, Texas, responds to questions during an interview as she and her daughter Campbell, left, prepare to fly out of Love Field airport, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Dallas. Hanrahan said her daughter's birthday trip to Disney World in Florida will cost the same as the Dallas-area family's trip for four last summer to California, so her husband and son are staying home this time.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)