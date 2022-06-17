LONDON (AP) — The European Union is beefing up its code of practice on disinformation by enlisting more tech companies beyond Google, Twitter and Facebook parent Meta and adding measures to prevent online purveyors of fake news from profiting.
The EU’s executive Commission unveiled an update, Thursday, to its four-year-old voluntary code that, together with sweeping new rules in the pipeline for digital companies, will step up its efforts to fight the spread of false information in the
27-member bloc.
EU leaders are alarmed about disinformation flourishing on online platforms, notably involving the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian propaganda amid the war in Ukraine. The code shows Europe’s efforts to take a global lead in clamping down on fake news, while officials in the US have done little to curb its spread.
Disinformation “is a growing problem in the EU, and we really have to take stronger measures,” Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told reporters in Brussels.
She said the update comes as Russia weaponizes disinformation as part of its war in Ukraine “but also when we see attacks on democracy more broadly.”
Companies that sign up to the EU code agree to commit to measures aimed at reducing disinformation. They will have to file regular reports on whether they’re living up to their promises, though there’s little in the way of punishment.
The code is, however, backed by the EU’s upcoming Digital Services Act, a wide-ranging overhaul of the bloc’s digital rulebook that includes requirements for tech giants to address “systemic risks” on their platforms, including the spread of disinformation, under the threat of big fines.
Some 33 online platforms, tech companies, and civil society groups have now signed up to the voluntary code, double the number from a year ago. The newest additions include Amazon-owned video game streaming service Twitch, video sharing platform Vimeo and audio-only social network Clubhouse.
