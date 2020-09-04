NEW YORK (AP) — The US economy’s economic engine may be running out of fuel.
Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the US gross domestic product, making it the single most important factor in recovering from one of the worst recessions on record.
Spending plunged an unprecedented 12.9% in April, as stores and restaurants across the country closed and consumers sheltered at home.
The federal government’s $2.2 trillion aid package, including $1,200 direct payments to households and an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, spurred the start of a spending rebound in May. But as autumn approached with no sign of an end to the pandemic and further aid tied up in Congress, consumers appeared to be retreating once more.
While many on Wall Street expect some kind of aid package after Congress reconvenes in September, the size and breadth could spell the difference between a slow and steady climb or a stalled recovery.
