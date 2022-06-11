THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government unveiled goals, Friday, to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands’ multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.
Calling it an “unavoidable transition,” the government mandated reductions in emissions of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places.
The ruling coalition earmarked an extra $25.6 billion to finance changes that will likely make many farmers drastically reduce their number of livestock or to get rid of them altogether.
Farming is a key sector in the Dutch economy, with exports worth nearly 105 billion euros, last year. But it comes at a cost of producing of polluting gases, despite farmers taking steps to reduce emissions.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that the plan would hit many farmers hard.
“Of course, it has enormous consequences. I understand that, and it is simply terrible,” Rutte said. “And especially if they are businesses handed down in the family who want to proudly continue.”
