Almonds, still in their green hulls, hang on a tree at an orchard owned by farmer Joe Del Bosque in Firebaugh, Calif., on July 9, 2021. California's deepening drought threatens its $6 billion almond industry, which produces about 80 percent of the world's almonds. As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)