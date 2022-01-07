FILE - A natural gas well is juxtaposed with apartment buildings a few hundred feet away in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The site, known as "AC-360," is operated by TEP Barnett, a subsidiary of French energy giant Total Energies. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, the Arlington City Council voted 5-4 to reject the request by Total Energies to drill additional gas wells, reversing a preliminary decision by the council in November to allow the wells to go forward. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine, File)