Stocks tumbled worldwide, Friday, on more signs the global economy is weakening, just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes.
The S&P 500 fell 2% in afternoon trading, adding a dismal cap on what’s already been a rough week. It’s close to its low point of the year, in mid-June.
European stocks fell just as sharply or more after preliminary data there suggested business activity had its worst monthly contraction, since the start of 2021. Adding to the pressure was a new plan announced in London to cut taxes, which sent UK yields soaring because it could ultimately force its central bank to raise rates even more sharply.
The Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world aggressively hiked interest rates this week in hopes of undercutting high inflation, with more big increases promised for the future. But such moves also put the brakes on their economies, threatening recessions as growth slows worldwide. Besides Friday’s discouraging data on European business activity, a separate report suggested US activity is also still shrinking, though not quite as badly as in earlier months.
“Financial markets are now fully absorbing the Fed’s harsh message that there will be no retreat from the inflation fight,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research report.
Crude oil prices tumbled to their lowest levels since early this year on worries that a weaker global economy will burn less fuel. Cryptocurrency prices also fell sharply because higher interest rates tend to hit hardest the investments that look the priciest or the most risky.
Even gold fell in the worldwide rout, as bonds paying higher yields make investments that pay no interest look less attractive. Meanwhile, the US dollar has been moving sharply higher against other currencies. That can hurt profits for US companies with lots of overseas business, as well as put a financial squeeze on much of the developing world.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 505 points, or 1.7%, to 29,572 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9% as of 3:43 p.m., Eastern. Smaller company stocks did even worse. The Russell 2000 fell 3%. US crude oil prices slid 5.7% and weighed heavily on energy stocks.
More than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 were in the red, with technology companies, retailers and banks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The major indexes are on pace for their fifth weekly loss, in six weeks.
The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, lifted its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year. The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned, in June.
Treasury yields have climbed to multiyear highs as interest rates rise. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose to 4.19% from 4.12%, late Thursday. It is trading at its highest level, since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.68% from 3.71%.
The higher rates mean Goldman Sachs strategists say a majority of their clients now see a “hard landing” that pulls the economy sharply lower as inevitable. The question for them is just on the timing, magnitude and length of a potential recession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.