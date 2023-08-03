DoorDash set new records for total orders and revenue in the second quarter as its grocery and convenience deliveries accelerated and it improved driver efficiency.
The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 25% to 532 million for the April-June period. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of 521 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Revenue rose 33% to $2.1 billion, which was in line with analysts’ forecasts.
DoorDash raised its full-year forecast Wednesday. The company said it now expects gross order values between $64.2 billion and $65.2 billion for the year, up from the $63 billion to $64.5 billion previously forecast. DoorDash expects adjusted pretax earnings between $750 million and $1.05 billion, up from a range of $600 million-$900 million.
DoorDash’s shares rose 5% in after-hours trading.
DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda said the company is continuing to see growth in users and those customers are ordering more frequently.
