Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.