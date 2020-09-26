In this photo provided by Megan Fry, a desk Fry constructed out of a legless tabletop and bookcases stands in her Indianapolis home on Sept. 14, 2020. First it was toilet paper. Disinfectant wipes. Beans. Coins. Computers. Now, desks are in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s not as cute or trendy as a bought desk and I wish it had drawers for storage,” said Fry, who is starting a new work-from-home customer service job in Indianapolis in October. “But I’m happy it’s clean and has a large surface on top for my monitors and laptop.” (Megan Fry via AP)