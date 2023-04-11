CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (AP) — A Denver-based real estate firm has acquired the Cal Neva Resort & Casino at Lake Tahoe, a historic hotel-casino built along the California-Nevada line in 1926 and once owned by Frank Sinatra but which has been shuttered for 10 years.
McWhinney, which owns properties in a half-dozen states including Texas and Massachusetts, announced the deal as part of a partnership with The Kor Group and luxury boutique operator Proper Hospitality.
Chad McWhinney, co-founder, chairman and CEO of McWhinney, said the company is “thrilled for the opportunity to craft the next iteration of this one-of-a-kind resort.”
The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Reno Gazette Journal reported the sale price was estimated to be about $58 million.
Sinatra bought the property in 1960. Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett were among the frequent visitors, and Marilyn Monroe stayed there shortly before her death in 1962.
A group that included Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison bought the Cal Neva in 2018, for $35.8 million after it closed in 2013 and the previous owner filed for bankruptcy in the midst of a remodel.
McWhinney said on its website it plans to offer a world-class spa and wellness retreat on the 13-acre site, with plans to modernize the existing hotel tower.
