WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans each want to flash election-year signals that they are riding to the rescue of families struggling with rising costs and the two-year-old Coronavirus pandemic.
Not surprisingly, the parties differ over how to do that. And in comments and votes in the Senate last week, each side fleshed out themes it will use to stir up support in this fall’s voting for control of Congress.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talked about inflation, bashing President Joe Biden and Democrats for policies like curbing drilling on federal lands that he said were stifling domestic energy production and driving up gasoline prices. But he also raised culture war issues that have flared in the nation’s schools, including mask mandates and social justice instruction that conservatives find objectionable.
Republicans “are standing up for science, for common sense and for the children’s best interests,” McConnell said. “The party of parents has your back,” he added, a remark that conjured angry mothers and fathers at school Board meetings that the GOP hopes to harness.
“Two years of needless school closures and unscientific forced child masking are two years too many,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said Democrats will focus on pushing “solutions that will lower costs and leave more money in people’s pockets.” Chiding Republicans, he said, “Complaining about the problem doesn’t make inflation better; proposing solutions does.”
Schumer said Democrats are considering legislation to reduce costs for child care, food, prescription drugs and semiconductors, the vital computer part now facing supply-chain shortages. “We’re still going to move forward” even if GOP opposition would doom a proposal, Schumer said, suggesting that unsuccessful Senate votes would produce political value for Democrats.
The economy and pandemic could look different by the time ballots are cast in November. A threatened Russian invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions could upend things.
But for now, Schumer’s party is clearly on the defensive.
They have controlled the White House and Congress as inflation has risen to 7.5% annually, the highest in four decades. Regular gasoline, a benchmark people can easily see and feel, cost an average $3.53 per gallon nationally last week, up from $2.58 a year ago, AAA said.
Even communities in Democratic-led states like New York and California are easing mask mandates as people increasingly bristle at those and other restrictions that have reshaped life with COVID-19.
In addition, Democrats’ 50-50 Senate control, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, is in danger. Each party has at least four seats in play in November, but Biden’s negative approval ratings further burden Democrats, who are facing the long history of midterm election losses by the party holding the White House.
Schumer acknowledged that Democrats are “not going to agree on everything” they want to pursue. Notably, he said Democrats have yet to unite behind a proposal to suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax through this year.
Sponsors said that bill would bring “much needed economic relief to families.” Based on government estimates on typical driving and vehicles’ gas mileage, an average driver would save around $100 for the entire year.
