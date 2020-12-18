FedEx Corp. more than doubled its profit in the latest quarter, as holiday packages were being stuffed into delivery trucks alongside everyday goods that people buy online to avoid visiting stores during the pandemic.
The delivery giant said Thursday it earned $1.23 billion in its fiscal second quarter, compared with $560 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 19%.
FedEx declined to forecast future earnings, but Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said the company expects earnings to grow over the next six months because of heightened demand for shipping services.
The results beat Wall Street expectations, but FedEx shares, which have nearly doubled this year, fell more than 3% in after-hours trading.
The quarter ended Nov. 30, meaning that the figures reported Thursday captured only the beginning of the peak US delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have been running at Christmas-like levels for several months already, as the pandemic causes people to do more of their routine shopping online.
