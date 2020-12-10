ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has managed to avoid furloughs but is now asking more employees to take unpaid leaves of absence, a sign of the deepening slump in air travel as Coronavirus cases increase across the United States.
CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that Delta will need takers for its unpaid-leave program “for the foreseeable future.”
“I ask everyone to consider whether a voluntary leave makes sense for you and your family,” he said in a memo to employees.
With revenue down sharply, Delta expects to lose up to $12 million a day on average during the fourth quarter.
Passenger traffic rose over Thanksgiving week, although numbers were down more than half from a year earlier.
