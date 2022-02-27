MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — Many people and companies say they want to save or change the world but one company working out of a historic building in Magnolia is actually doing it.
Sumuri is a provider of digital forensic solutions. The company builds and creates hardware and software to fight crime and protect vulnerable people and children. The company is doing their work from the former Magnolia Family Furniture building in the small Kent County town south of the Dover Air Force Base.
The name Sumuri is an old Tagalog word, which means to investigate or analyze. Tagalog is an Austronesian language spoken as a first language by the ethnic Tagalog people, who make up a quarter of the population of the Philippines, and as a second language by the majority.
The Delaware-based company was founded by Steve Whalen and his wife Ailyn Whalen. Mr. Whalen is a retired Delaware State trooper who spent most of his career fighting computer and web-based crimes. Mrs. Whalen is a native of the Philippines and a digital forensic specialist.
“I was the first with the Delaware State Police to be assigned full-time to do computer crimes. We got our own unit — a high-tech crime unit — in 2001. I was assigned to that unit until I took a retirement,” Mr. Whalen said.
His knowledge of digital forensics has taken him around the world helping law enforcement agencies and governments combat criminals and terrorists who use computers and the internet to take advantage of people.
During a trip to the Philippines, while working with the US State Department fighting terrorism, Mr. Whalen met his wife. The pair soon became a couple, married and settled in the First State.
Mr. and Mrs. Whalen became a digital forensics team and launched Sumuri about 12 years ago.
“Coming from law enforcement, what I wanted to do was actually continue to help people —like what I did with the state of Delaware but on a larger scale. I had basically, at this point, taught all over the world and became a subject matter expert on certain things,” Mr. Whalen said.
When Sumuri began, its focus was training agencies and working with others on their investigations. Then it started crafting tools to help more people and groups.
The company’s first major project was to develop software they called Paladin to help agencies fight crime. Knowing that they created a useful tool that could help people and bring criminals to justice, they decided to give the program away for free.
“If you had a computer and you had our software, you had everything that you needed. And so, we gave that out to the world for free. That’s still being utilized. We support that today,” Mr. Whalen said.
Paladin has been downloaded on almost every continent and is also used by universities and schools to teach forensics.
“It’s used by just about everyone around the world that’s doing forensics for a variety of different things,” Mr. Whalen said.
Cybercrime investigators need powerful computers to do their work properly.
“(Paladin) spun off into more projects. We developed a lot of software to help to help forensic investigators investigate … That led us into the hardware side,” Mr. Whalen said.
Before launching its hardware division, Sumuri took a deep dive into the forensic hardware market.
“What we ended up doing was taking a look at the forensic hardware being forensic examiners, coming up with different designs and figuring out how much it would cost to do it the proper way, basically not sacrificing anything. And then seeing what the cost was, we found out that we could do it way cheaper and still make a profit,” Mr. Whalen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.