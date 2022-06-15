FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. The government plans soon to release data on collisions involving vehicles with autonomous or partially automated driving system that will likely single out Teslas for a disproportionately high number of such crashes. In coming days, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration plans to issue the figures, which it’s been gathering for nearly a year. Last week, the agency said in a separate report that it had documented more than 200 crashes involving Teslas that were using one of the company’s partially automated systems. The number of such Tesla crashes was revealed as part of a NHTSA investigation of Teslas on Autopilot that had crashed into emergency and other vehicles stopped along roadways. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)