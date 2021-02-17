CVS Health easily beat fourth-quarter expectations as revenue from COVID-19 testing and prescription growth helped counter hits from an ongoing global pandemic.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager also released a forecast for this year that largely fell below Wall Street expectations and shares slid Tuesday.
The pandemic has kept customers away from drugstores and hurt sales of products like cough and cold treatments, which normally grow during colder months.
The company’s health insurance business also has started adding claims for COVID-19 treatments.
But a big part of CVS Health’s business, the number of prescriptions filled, continued to climb in the fourth quarter even though the flu season has been mild and fewer people are going to the doctor and getting new prescriptions.
Testing for COVID-19 also helped bump up revenue from the company’s drugstore business more than 6% in the quarter. CVS Health said it has administered about 15 million tests at more than 4,800 locations.
The company is delivering vaccines to residents of nursing homes and other long-term care locations nationwide. Those vaccines will become a growing source of income later this year once more of the company’s stores start offering them.
CVS Health earned $973 million in the final quarter of 2020, with results adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaling $1.30 per share.
