CVS Health has chosen a veteran insurance executive as its new leader with the company shifting more toward helping customers stay healthy and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Friday that Karen Lynch will replace Larry Merlo as president and CEO on Feb. 1. She also will join the company’s Board of directors.
The company also reported a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2020 forecast. CVS Health shares jumped higher than broader indexes.
The 64-year-old Merlo has led the company for a decade. He oversaw the company’s roughly $69 billion acquisition of the insurer Aetna, a deal completed in 2018.
Merlo, who began his career as a pharmacist, guided the company through a big change a few years ago when CVS stopped selling tobacco products and took a revenue hit because of it.
On the pandemic front, CVS Health has administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests, and Merlo told analysts Friday that the company expects to play a big role in doling out vaccines once they become available.
Merlo said Lynch has a “deep understanding” of the company’s strategy and has been a key leader during the evolution of CVS Health in recent years.
Lynch, 57, is the president of the company’s Aetna insurance division. She came to CVS Health when Aetna was acquired and served as an executive with another insurer, Cigna, before that.
