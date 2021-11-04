By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
CVS Health and Wall Street share the same view of the drugstore chain’s growth potential as COVID-19’s impact on the company begins to ease.
Average analyst expectations for 2022 earnings of $8.20 per share fit within CVS Health’s expected initial forecast for the new year, Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said, Wednesday morning, promising to provide more details at the company’s annual investor meeting Dec. 9.
Company shares that have already advanced more than 30% so far this year jumped again in morning trading after Guertin made his comments on a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results.
The executive noted that the average 2022 forecast would represent about 8% growth from the company’s baseline 2021 forecast of $7.55 per share.
