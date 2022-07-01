FILE - Water flows into an evaporation pond at the south side of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station in Waterflow, N.M., on Oct. 28, 2019. Unit 1 at the San Juan Generating Station was shuttered Thursday, June 30, 2022, as state regulators ordered New Mexico's largest utility to credit customers for millions of dollars in savings that will come from the plant's closure. (Hannah Grover/The Daily Times via AP, File)