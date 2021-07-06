This handout photo provided by Rimac Automobili shows a Rimac Nevera electric car, at an undisclosed location in Croatia, April 15, 2021. Croatia’s electric supercar maker is taking over the iconic French manufacturer Bugatti in a deal that is reported to be worth millions of euros. The Croatian car producer, Rimac Automobili, says that Germany’s Volkswagen Group, including the Porsche division — which owns a majority stake in Bugatti — is to create a new joint venture which will be called Bugatti-Rimac. (Philipp Rupprecht, Rimac Automobili via AP)