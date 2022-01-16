BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Ray Marxer’s first day as a hired hand at the Matador Cattle Co. ranch south of Dillon began with two lessons in humility.
As dawn approached, jitters struck.
“I was so nervous, I threw up,” Marxer recalled.
Next, he joined a crew wrangling horses in preparation for a cow and calf weaning operation that day. A cowboy consigned him a horse. As he was bridling the animal it collided with another horse and Marxer watched forlornly as his designated mount trotted away.
“One thing this life will do for you is humble you,” he told The Montana Standard.
Marxer’s career at the Matador Cattle Co. began, Oct. 8, 1974. He retired in 2011 as general manager of a ranch whose scale tends to elicit awe: 345,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing, 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.
Today, more than 47 years after his greenhorn debut, Marxer’s description of that first day still hints at a young man’s mortification.
Marxer fretted then that the ranch’s seasoned hands would conclude he was a “gunsel,” a sort of counterfeit cowboy – someone wearing a Stetson, boots and a belt buckle the size of a dinner plate but bereft of skills and gumption.
Yet as the sun climbed the sky, Marxer proved his mettle. Marion Cross, then general manager of the huge ranch, sensed that this rookie wrangler from Cascade had the right stuff. He asked Ray to run a gate for him as they separated cows from calves.
“He saw something in me,” Marxer said.
The Wall Street Journal reported, in early December, that media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, the newspaper’s executive chairman and owner, and wife, Jerry Hall, had purchased the Matador Cattle Co. from Koch Industries for $200 million.
That news sent Marxer and his family into nostalgia’s embrace. They reminisced about halcyon years they had spent working on a ranch whose territories included portions of the spectacular Centennial Valley, clear, cold trout streams and habitat for abundant wildlife.
“Those were absolutely the best years of our lives,” Marxer said.
During a recent interview at his home south of Twin Bridges, Marxer, now 68, reminisced about the 37 years he worked at the Matador Cattle Co. ranch south of Dillon. For 21 of those years, he served as general manager.
His voice caught and his eyes brimmed with tears when talking about Marion Cross’ intuitive grasp during that very first day of Marxer’s potential to be a capable wrangler.
“He recognized then, in just a few short hours, that I was an employee with the right values and beliefs and skills, but mostly he realized that I had the right values and beliefs,” Marxer said.
“He saw that I was in the game. He saw that I was paying attention,” he said. “A lot of the old guys wouldn’t say much. They just expected you to pay attention.”
Skills can be learned, Marxer said.
“But values and beliefs, they’re more of a job for God.”
Just a few months passed before Cross and Tom Griggs, cow foreman, felt confident enough about Marxer, then 21, to ask him to be the foreman of Matador’s Sage Creek Division, an 80,000-acre subsection of the ranch near Dell.
