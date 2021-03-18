In the months since the police killing of George Floyd sparked a racial reckoning in the United States, American corporations have emerged as an unexpected leading source of funding for social justice.
Corporate giving to racial equity causes has far outpaced donations from foundations and individual philanthropists since Floyd’s killing in May, according to the philanthropy research organization Candid.
Companies donated or pledged about $8.2 billion of the $12 billion in total contributions that were earmarked for racial equity — the “first time direct corporate giving to racial equity causes has reached this magnitude” — said Andrew Grabois, Candid’s corporate philanthropy manager.
Sizable commitments have come from corporations ranging from JPMorgan Chase, PayPal and Mastercard to Microsoft, Salesforce and the National Football League. Those pledges don’t even count other minority-focused investments, like a JPMorgan initiative to lend to minority home buyers and small businesses, that could eventually benefit the corporations themselves.
The trend signals a shift for large corporations, fueled by the evolving expectations of younger employees and consumers about corporate responsibilities to social causes. Advocates say the corporate money won’t be enough to soon achieve the racial equity in hiring, housing and policing or the investment in Black communities and institutions that they’ve sought. But it marks a start.
“The world is changing, and the expectations of how companies engage are changing,” said Brandee McHale, Citi’s head of community investing and development.
The catalyst, of course, was the graphic and widely viewed killing of Floyd last May at the hands of the Minneapolis police, with video footage showing the former officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. This month, jury selection has been proceeding in Chauvin’s murder trial.
“When George Floyd was killed, consumers and stakeholders called on companies to invest in issues related to racial equity, and many responded,” Grabois said. “Direct corporate funding for racial equity and justice has become exponentially larger — and more urgent — than what companies have committed to in the past.”
Companies tend to be big donors during times of crisis. But traditionally, Grabois noted, large corporations funded mainly educational and cultural groups, while donating comparatively little to racial equity causes. Dipanjan Chatterjee, a brand analyst at Forrester Research, suggested that “long-simmering anguish and anger, agitated by a relentless political rhetoric that overtly flirted with white supremacy, created a perfect storm for Floyd’s death to transform Black Lives Matter from a political to a human issue.”
Since late May, Grabois said, financial commitments by companies to racial equity causes have grown “exponentially larger” than any other cause other than COVID-19. A report by McKinsey & Company, which tracked corporate responses from May to October, found that of the top 1,000 U.S. companies, 18% made internal commitments, like diversifying their hiring, and 22% pledged to promote racial equity through donations or other means.
