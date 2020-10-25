FILE - This March 10, 2015, file photo shows the Exide Technologies battery recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. A state environmental trust will take over the battery recycling plant in Southern California to prevent its bankrupt owners from abandoning the heavily contaminated facility. The Department of Toxic Substances Control announced Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that the trust will assume responsibility for the Exide plant in Vernon, the Los Angeles Daily News reported on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)