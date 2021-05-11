FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger pauses as she speaks to media at the CFPB offices in Washington. In April 2021, the bureau broadened the scope for what it considers to be abusive behavior by providers of financial services or products to consumers. Under Kraninger, the bureau adopted a narrower definition that, among other things, made monetary penalties less likely. The change will likely result in more enforcement actions and larger fines against the financial services industry, experts said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)