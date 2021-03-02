SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Spending on US construction projects rose 1.7% in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.
Last month’s increase followed small revised gains in December and November.
Spending on residential construction rose 2.5% in January, with single family home projects up 3%, the Commerce Department reported Monday.
Despite an economy that’s been battered for nearly a year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, historically low interest rates and city dwellers seeking more space in the suburbs and beyond has boosted home sales.
