In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign advertising for workers stands outside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Sioux Falls, S.D. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)