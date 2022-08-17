FILE - In this June 7, 2021 file photo, The Federal Hall statue of George Washington overlooks the New York Stock Exchange on June 7, 2021, in New York. Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies' purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock's price. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)