COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it has filed its formal appeal of the loss of its most important accreditation and will retain the accreditation during the appeal process.
The zoo said, Friday, that the executive committee of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums must decide within 45 days to grant the zoo’s request to appeal the decision of its accreditation commission. If granted, the zoo’s appeal would be heard by the association’s board of directors at its January meeting.
The zoo said it would share the outcome of the process publicly but would withhold detailed information about the content of its appeal to maintain the integrity of the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.