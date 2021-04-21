A bidding war is breaking out for Kansas City Southern, with Canadian National Railway making a $33.7 billion cash-and-stock offer for the railway.
The bid trumps a $25 billion cash-and-stock proposal made by Canadian Pacific last month.
Any deal would capitalize on growing trade across North America by creating the first railroad that would link the United States, Mexico and Canada. Last year the three countries entered into a revamped regional trade pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, that is expected to encourage trade and investment across North America.
A surge in manufacturing is already benefitting the companies. According to a research report Monday from Stifel, the six major railroad all reported double-digit increases in volume over the past week compared with a year earlier when the Coronavirus pandemic cut shipping volume sharply.
“These strong volumes, when coupled with other data points such as the ISM, should bode well for the economy,” analyst Benjamin Nolan wrote.
Shares of Kansas City Southern closed Tuesday up 15%. CN’s stock fell almost 7%. Canadian Pacific’s shares slipped closed to 3%
CN said its offer is worth $325 per Kansas City Southern share. Kansas City Southern shareholders would receive $200 in cash and 1.059 shares of CN common stock for each share. The transaction would include about $3.8 billion in Kansas City Southern debt.
If the two companies were to combine, it would create a business connecting ports and rails in the US, Mexico and Canada.
“CN and Kansas City Southern have highly complementary networks with limited overlap that will enable them to accelerate growth in single-owner, single-operator, end-to-end service across North America,” CN President and CEO JJ Ruest said in a statement.
Kansas City Southern acknowledged receiving Canadian National’s proposal Tuesday and said the railroad’s Board will evaluate it before responding.
A short time later, Kansas City Southern also issued a joint news release with Canadian Pacific touting the fact that more than 400 shippers and other stakeholders have submitted letters to the Surface Transportation Board supporting the original deal between those railroads. The two railroads have released several similar statements since they announced their deal last month.
Canadian Pacific has said its proposed deal would create a combined company that would operate about 20,000 miles of railway, employ 20,000 people and generate annual revenue of about $8.7 billion, but would still be the smallest of all the major railroads.
